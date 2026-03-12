DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Roast Set for March 19

Special to the Record

The top elected officials in Massachusetts will join host State Senator Sal DiDomenico at the head table for the Annual DiDomenico Foundation St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Roast on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. This has become one of the most anticipated events of the year.

In addition to Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, over 75 federal, state, an elected officials have confirmed they will join State Senator Sal DiDomenico at the head table at the annual political kick-off of the St. Patrick’s Day roast including: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Everett Mayor Robert Van Campen, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County Clerk of Courts Allison Cartright, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian, Middlesex County Clerk of Courts Michael Sullivan, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy and more!

In addition to a traditional Irish dinner, the night will include live Irish music, bagpipers, Irish step dancers and Boston’s best comedians to enhance the political humor. There will also be complimentary valet parking at the event. The annual Golden Shamrock Award will also be given to a distinguished community leader.

This event is one of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day traditions in the Greater Boston area and Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), the host of the Annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, will also be at the event.

For tickets ($45.00 per person/$400 per table) and event information, please call (617) 586-6471 Proceeds will go to The DiDomenico Foundation, which funds educational scholarships for graduating high school students, as well as a large toy drive during the holiday season for domestic violence and homeless shelters throughout the Greater Boston.