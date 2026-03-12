City Manager Addresses Homelessness Initiatives

By Adam Swift

City officials have developed a multi-layered response to housing instability and homelessness in Chelsea, according to City Manager Fidel Maltez.

Maltez recently responded to a city council order requesting a comprehensive account of how the city supports individuals and families experiencing homelessness not primarily related to substance use. In the report he provided to the council, the city manager listed three primary areas of response: contracted services, emergency support, and city operations – followed by a recommendation to strengthen this framework through a coordinated Hub model.

“Chelsea has developed a multi-layered response to housing instability that combines direct service delivery, emergency response, and long-term policy initiatives,” Maltez stated. “No single program or department is solely responsible for addressing homelessness; instead, the City relies on an interconnected network of contracted providers, internal departments, and community-based organizations.”

In 2023, the city entered into a multi-year homelessness prevention contract with La Colaborativa.

“This contract funds both personnel and direct services, and represents the City’s most significant dedicated investment in homelessness prevention,” Maltez stated. “Funded positions include: the program director, the housing case manager, and the rapid rehousing specialist. Additionally, the contract funds a range of direct services including: intake assessment and triage, individualized case management, transitional housing placements, hotel stays for households without immediate alternatives, and wrap-around supportive services designed to stabilize residents and maintain long-term housing.”

When it comes to emergency support in the city, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) maintains a dedicated line item for temporary emergency housing assistance for residents who face an unforeseen crisis – such as a fire, sudden loss of housing, or domestic violence situation – and have no immediate alternative lodging option. “This resource is particularly critical during overnight or weekend hours, when contracted providers and social service organizations may be unavailable,” Maltez stated. “In the event of a fire, the Fire Department’s Residence Assistance Unit (RAU) coordinates with OEM and the Inspectional Services Department (ISD) to coordinate with residents when their units are hopefully able to be re-entered safely from a building and structural perspective.”

The OEM emergency fund serves as a critical bridge, providing immediate stabilization and, depending on the resident’s situation, connects them to longer-term supports, according to Maltez.

“For example, residents fleeing domestic violence are referred to HarborCOV for shelter and advocacy services,” Maltez stated. “Residents experiencing general housing instability are connected to La Colaborativa’s Homelessness Prevention Program for ongoing case management.”

Beyond the contracted program and emergency response, Maltez said multiple city departments and initiatives contribute to housing stability efforts on a day-to-day basis. Some of those programs include a housing task force, an eviction task force, a rental assistance program, a regional warming center in the winter, and a certificate of habitability program through the inspectional services department.

“While the City’s existing programs are meaningful and impactful, the Administration recognizes that the current system can be difficult for residents to navigate,” Maltez said. “To address this gap, the City recommends building a coordinated ‘Hub’ model layered on top of existing programs.”

The proposed hub model would include standardized triage and intake, improved information sharing, and a more effective leveraging of existing resources.

“This model would not replace or disrupt existing programs; rather, it would strengthen the connective tissue between them, making the overall system more accessible, efficient, and equitable for Chelsea residents,” Maltez said. “The City of Chelsea has built a meaningful foundation for addressing housing instability, with dedicated contracted services, emergency response capacity, and active programmatic efforts across multiple departments. These resources reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that all residents have access to stable housing.”