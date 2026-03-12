Investigators Ask for Public’s help in Suspicious Chelsea Fires

Special top the Record

Two fires last month in a Chelsea apartment building were intentionally set, and local and state officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate.

The fires were reported shortly before 8:50 pm on February 17 at 70 Lafayette Avenue. They are being investigated by the Chelsea Fire Department, Chelsea Police Department, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton, and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine urged anyone with information on the fires to share it with the Arson Watch Reward Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. All calls are confidential, they said.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is coordinated by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association and offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that solves, detects, or prevents arson crimes.

“A fire in an occupied apartment building has every potential for tragedy,” said Chief Quatieri. “This incident involved two fires and either of them could have escalated to a serious incident that put people in danger.”

“If you know who set these fires, or if you saw suspicious or unfamiliar people in or around 70 Lafayette Street that night, please call the Arson Watch Reward Hotline,” said Chief Houghton. “You don’t have to give your name. You can remain anonymous if you prefer.”

“No injuries were reported in connection with these fires, but that might not be the case next time,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “If you saw something, heard something, or know something, your confidential tip might keep someone from being hurt or worse.”