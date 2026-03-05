News Briefs

Residents Can Purchase Discounted Rain Barrels through City of Chelsea Partnership

The City of Chelsea is offering residents the opportunity to purchase discounted rain barrels through its partner, The Great American Rain Barrel (TGARB). The cost of the barrels range from $80-$89 and must be purchased by April 19, 2026, at midnight. Barrels will be available to pick up on Saturday, May 2, 2026, between 9 and 11 a.m. at the Chelsea City Yard 380 Beacham Street, Chelsea.

“We’re thrilled to provide this cost-saving program for our residents again this year,” said Isaac Fucci, Environmental Compliance Coordinator for the City of Chelsea. “According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water a year, and the rainwater collected can be used for washing cars or outdoor tools, watering gardens and trees, and even indoor plants.”

Rain barrels can also help conserve water and protect the environment by reducing runoff and non-point source pollution by capturing rainwater from the roof that would otherwise become runoff; providing an additional source of water during droughts; reducing erosion and flooding; and saving drinking water resources and money.

To find out more about the barrels and place an order online, please visit: www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Chelsea from the drop-down menu.

For more information about TGARB, email [email protected] or call 800-251-2352. For more information about the rain barrel pickup day at Chelsea City Yard, contact Chelsea 3-1-1 at 617-462-4209.

The Great American Rain Barrel is a local food importing company that has been repurposing shipping drums into Rain Barrels since 1988. The Great American Rain Barrel Co. has been an approved vendor by the MASS DEP since 2010.

Chelsea’s 2026 Yard Waste Schedule Announced

The Chelsea Department of Public Works has announced its 2026 yard waste collection schedule. Residents may place yard waste curbside on their regular trash collection day. Loose leaves must be placed in yard waste bags or in barrels clearly labeled “Yard Waste.” The City will not collect yard waste in plastic bags or any branches.

2026 Yard Waste Collection Schedule

Yard waste will be collected on the following weeks.

April 13 – April 17

April 27 – May 1

May 18 – May 22

June 8 – June 12

July 6 – July 10

August 10 – August 14

September 14 – September 18

October 5 – October 9

October 26 – October 30

November 16 – November 20

November 30 – December 4

Yard waste can also be dropped off at the City Yard. The City Yard is located at 380 Beacham Street. Drop off is accepted Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and most Saturdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

With questions, or for more information, please call Chelsea 3-1-1 at 617-466-4209. Representatives are available during City Hall operational hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Apollinaire Theatre Offers Free and $10 Tickets for Veterans, Seniors, and Low-Income Residents

Apollinaire Theatre Company is proud to introduce its Welcome Chelsea initiative, a new access program created specifically to support veterans, seniors, and low-income Chelsea residents by making award-winning professional theatre more affordable and accessible.

Through this initiative, eligible community members are invited to attend opening weekend performances for free and purchase $10 tickets for all other performances throughout the season.

The Welcome Chelsea initiative is designed to:

• Reduce financial barriers to the arts

• Invite new audiences into the theatre

• Create a welcoming, inclusive experience for community members

• Strengthen connections with local veterans’ groups, senior centers, and service organizations

Apollinaire Theatre Company has served the Greater Boston area for 30 years with bold, innovative productions and a strong commitment to arts access. With the Welcome Chelsea Initiative, the company is ensuring that veterans, seniors, and low-income residents can enjoy high-quality live theatre in their own community.

February 20 – March 22 is Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge. David Gammons directs this timeless drama that explores the complex and often painful reality of the immigrant experience and the pursuit of the American dream. This gripping tragedy is a stark and emotional look at family, loyalty, and the destructive power of obsession.

April 17 – May 10 is Dido of Idaho by Abby Rosebrock, a modern, dark comedy that loosely re-imagines the ancient myth of Dido and Aeneas. This play is a funny, surprising, and often unsettling exploration of love, despair, and the difficult path toward self-acceptance.

This program is funded in part by a grant from the Chelsea Cultural Council, a local agency supported by Mass Cultural Council.

Eligible Chelsea residents can learn more about how to participate by emailing [email protected]

Visit www.apollinairetheatre.com for more information about shows.