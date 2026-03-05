Officer Rossetti retires from Police Department

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Police Department recently announced the retirement of Officer Richard Rossetti, effective Friday, Feb. 27, after more than three decades of dedicated public service to the City of Chelsea.

Officer Rossetti began his service with the Chelsea Police Department in 2000 as a Reserve Officer, and became a permanent officer in August of 2001 when he graduated from the Lowell Police Academy, and has since devoted over 30 years to the community, including five years as a police dispatcher and 26 years as a sworn police officer.

Throughout his career, Officer Rossetti demonstrated professionalism, reliability, and a deep commitment to public safety. His steady presence, institutional knowledge, and dedication to the residents of Chelsea have left a lasting impact on the Department and the community he served, according to Police Chief Keith Houghton.

During his tenure at the Chelsea PD, he was a field-training officer, responsible for onboarding trainees coming out of the academy, a former member of our Honor Guard, and a specialist in radio operations and logistics.

In his retirement message, Officer Rossetti expressed his gratitude to the Department and the community for their continued support over the years and shared his intention to focus on his future and personal well-being.

“We thank Officer Rossetti for his years of community pride, dedication, and service, and we wish him health, happiness, and success in this next chapter. He will always remain part of the Chelsea Police family,” Houghton stated.