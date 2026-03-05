City looks to ways to honor Corea and Ruiz

By Adam Swift

Chelsea is looking at ways to honor two of its most famous and accomplished residents: former heavyweight boxing champion John Ruiz and jazz legend and 29-time Grammy winner Chick Corea.

Previously, District 6 City Councilor Giovanni Recupero submitted motions requesting the city look into building statues of Ruiz, the first Latino heavyweight champion, and Corea. There is currently a sculpture honoring Ruiz in John Ruiz Park and the city is looking into creating a mural to honor the life and legacy of Corea.

“I have coordinated with the relevant departments, and we will be submitting an application for the consideration of the Community Preservation Committee for a statue of John Ruiz,” stated City Manager Fidel Maltez in a letter to the council. “I will keep the City Council updated as we make progress on the application.”

District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate said that if a new statue is constructed in John Ruiz Park that she hopes the existing art work also remains.

“I think that we should give credit to the artist who created the original marker that’s there because that was art in the park to honor John Ruiz,” she said. “I think it is great to have something additional, but I don’t want it to be at the expense of the creation that someone made.”

Maltez said the city will be creating a mural titled “Keys to Chelsea” that will honor world-renowned jazz pianist and composer and Chelsea native Armando Anthony “Chick” Corea, and advance the city’s efforts to revitalize underused public spaces through public art. “This project is being funded by the New England’s Foundation for the Arts’ 2025 Making It Public Program,” Maltez stated. “The mural will replace a previously damaged artwork and transform a highly visible underpass into a welcoming civic gateway connecting Chelsea to neighboring communities. The site is especially significant: Chick Corea grew up in a home that once stood adjacent to the mural location, making this project both a tribute and a homecoming.”

Artists are encouraged to interpret Corea’s legacy through themes of innovation, excellence, cultural pride, and creativity, while reflecting Chelsea’s diverse, immigrant, and working-class identity.

“This mural will be a great way to honor the legacy of this amazing artist,” Maltez stated. “We will also continue exploring the possibility of placing a statue for Chick Corea in the future.”

Santagate said there has been an excellent reception to the mural project, with over 20 applications submitted to the city.

“A committee is looking at them all, so that is very exciting,” said Santagate.