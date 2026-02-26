Parking Department Updates Schedule of Extended Hours following Blizzard

To accommodate the large number of residents who still need to submit their Residential Parking Permit applications, the Chelsea Parking Department will stay open late until 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, February 25

Thursday, February 26

Monday, March 2

Wednesday, March 4

Thursday, March 5

Monday, March 9*

*The Parking Department will now have extended hours on March 9 to make up for the City Hall blizzard-related closure on Monday, February 23.

The renewal period for the City’s residential parking permits began January 5. From January 5 to February 28, parking permits are free. Beginning March 1, a $10 application fee per permit will apply for all renewals—no exceptions.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov or call Chelsea 3-1-1 at 617-466-4209 during City Hall business hours.