Chelsea Pa’Lante Fest and International Women’s Day Event to take Place in March

The City of Chelsea is excited to invite the community to two events taking place in March 2026: Chelsea Pa’Lante Fest and Chelsea’s International Women’s Day Event.

The City’s second annual Chelsea Pa’Lante Fest—a citywide, family-friendly block party—will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Chelsea Square. There will be music, dancing, face-painting, a bouncy house, a food and vendor market, and an opportunity to review and give feedback on the City’s comprehensive master plan “Chelsea !Pa’Lante Onward,” which is currently in development. If it rains, the event will be held at the Williams School (180 Walnut Street).

The Chelsea Women’s Commission, in partnership with ROCA, will host Chelsea’s second annual International Women’s Day Event to celebrate women and girls on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ROCA’s Chelsea satellite location at 101 Park Street (#1). The event will include a networking breakfast, a roundtable discussion with the Women’s Commission, and a Peace Circle on the Female Experience.

These events are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. With questions about either of the events, reach out to the City Manager’s Office [email protected] or 617-466-4100.