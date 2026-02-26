City Could have Site for Admirals Hill fFire Station

By Adam Swift

A new fire station could be in the works for the Admirals Hill neighborhood.

Over the past several years, several city councilors, including District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero, have tasked the city administration with finding a suitable spot for an additional firehouse in Chelsea.

“I hope that one day, the dream I have to have a new fire station will come, because that will make us safer,” said Recupero at a council meeting late last year asking for an update on a potential site.

Recupero said that the waterfront side of his district along the waterfront and Marginal Street is more at risk because of the lack of a nearby fire station.

This week, City Manager Fidel Maltez provided an update to the council that includes a potential site for a new fire station on Chelsea Jewish Lifecare property.

“Our Fire Chief and I have been pursuing several options since the Council first tasked us with this search … in March 2025,” stated Maltez. “Since the city does not own any property that could accommodate a fire station, we have reached out to several property owners. We have had very fruitful and positive conversations with Mr. Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, regarding a potential collaboration on their property in Admirals Hill.”

Maltez said the city would be able to fit a fire station on the property.

“Our Department of Public Works has begun preliminary design of such a fire station and has also completed a cost estimate,” Maltez stated. “Our Fire Chief and I will continue our outreach to see if any other potential properties arise. We will keep the Council updated as we make progress.”

The proposed station would be on Captain’s Row near the intersection with Commandants Way.

The preliminary cost estimate for the two-story, 10,000-square-foot building is just under $6.1 million, according to the materials submitted to the city council.