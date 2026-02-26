Start Date of Chelsea’s Street Sweeping Program Delayed by Blizzard

Special to the Record

Due to the blizzard, the City of Chelsea’s annual street sweeping program will not begin as originally scheduled on Monday, March 2 as street sweeping requires dry, clear road conditions to be safe and effective. A new start date has not yet been announced.

The Chelsea Department of Public Works (DPW) will monitor conditions following the storm and will announce a new start date as soon as it is determined. Residents will be given advance notice before sweeping and parking restrictions go into effect.

Chelsea community members can make sure they receive the updated start date by signing up to receive any of the following City alerts at www.chelseama.gov/signup

E-Notify—Sign up to receive automatic email notifications whenever the City posts a news update.

Emergency Alerts—Sign up to receive text, phone, or email alerts for major city events.

City E-newsletter—Sign up for “Chelsea Happenings” to receive news about City programs, resources, events, and more (English and Spanish versions available).

Once the program begins, every street in Chelsea will be swept on a specific day of the week when it gets swept. Sweeping happens between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. If a car is parked on the street during that time, it will get a ticket.

To find out which day a street gets swept, community members can look for the posted signs on their street, and a street sweeping calendar and schedule are available on the city’s website for viewing at www.chelseama.gov/streetsweeping.

The program typically runs March 1 until December 31, 2026.

Street Sweeping will NOT take place on the following holidays:

Patriots’ Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Fourth of July, which will be observed on July 3

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Questions about the program? Call Chelsea 3-1-1 at 617-466-4209 for more information.