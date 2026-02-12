Chelsea Municipal Buildings Closed February 16 for Presidents’ Day

All Chelsea municipal buildings including City Hall, the Chelsea Senior Center, and the Chelsea Public Library will be closed on Monday, February 16, 2026, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Municipal buildings will resume normal operational hours on Tuesday, February 17. The City’s public safety buildings will remain open through the holiday.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, February 16 and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Enforcement of the City’s Residential Parking Program will be suspended from Monday, February 16 at 12 a.m. until Tuesday, February 17, at 12 a.m.

Online services will remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To access those services at any time, visit www.chelseama.gov/online-services.

With questions, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.