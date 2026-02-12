Chelsea leaders join Mayor Wu in update on federal operations

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez and Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson were among the regional leaders who joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu last week to give an update on how the City of Boston and neighboring municipalities are taking steps to address what they called unconstitutional federal operations.

Shortly before the event, Wu signed An Executive Order To Protect Bostonians From Unconstitutional and Violent Federal Operations, which provides direction to Boston officials on how to protect residents from illegal federal overreach, prioritizing de-escalation, and reaffirms that Boston will hold anyone accountable who commits violence, property damage, or any criminal conduct in the City, including federal officials.

“Boston stands in solidarity with communities across the region to protect our residents amid the attacks of a reckless and dangerous federal administration,” said Wu. “Our City will take every action to de-escalate, ensure safety, and protect the people of Boston.”

Maltez said Chelsea stands with Boston and Mayor Wu in protecting residents through the executive order.

“Over the past year, violent and unconstitutional immigration enforcement has devastated our community,” Maltez said. “These aggressive tactics have eroded the sense of safety we’ve worked years to build and spread fear among residents. In Chelsea, we will protect all our community members. As a city of immigrants, we will defend every resident’s constitutional right to live free from fear.”

Nicholson said the cities were taking a stand by banning civil immigration enforcement operations on city property.

“This action is a necessary response to the challenges our communities have faced. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe, democratic environment where the rights and dignity of every resident are protected, regardless of their status,” said Nicholson.

Wu stated the executive order comes in response to the federal government’s reckless deployments of ICE agents to American cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and Portland and Lewiston, Maine.

The Executive Order reaffirms that Boston Police will follow longstanding de-escalation practices to ensure public safety in the event of a federal surge and makes clear to residents that Boston’s first responders will render medical assistance if needed. The Order confirms that calling 911 is an appropriate response to unlawful acts, like warrantless entry, and that the Boston Police will engage in de-escalation under those circumstances.

The City of Boston and the Boston Police Department will also release body-worn camera and other City footage depicting violence or property damage by federal officials, consistent with the Massachusetts Public Records Law. The Order confirms that the Boston Police Department will investigate all crimes committed in Boston— including those committed by federal agents—and, if appropriate, we will make referrals to the City’s local law enforcement partners, the Suffolk County District Attorney and the Massachusetts Attorney General.

Additionally, the Order bars federal immigration agents from using City buildings, parking lots, and parks for their operations, bars immigration enforcement in non-public City spaces, and reaffirms that the City’s public buildings, including schools, libraries, senior centers, and community centers are available to residents for designated purposes only.

Finally, the Order directs the City of Boston Law Department to use every legal avenue to confront the federal Administration’s coercive attacks on cities, including through litigation in the event of an unlawful and unconstitutional surge.