Applications are now open for the Chelsea Heritage Celebrations grant 

The City of Chelsea Cultural Council is accepting applications for its Chelsea Heritage Celebrations grant program. Applicants must be an individual, government entity, or a 501(c)(3). Applications must be for events or projects that will take place by December 31, 2026.

Eligible events and projects include single and multi-day projects such as street fairs, art shows, festivals, and related activities such as murals, sculptures, and film series. Events must promote the celebration of Chelsea and its surrounding heritage and diversity and be open to the public.

The Chelsea Heritage Celebrations Grant program is funded by Encore Boston Harbor to support a broad range of cultural events that promote the community’s heritage, quality of life, recreation, and cultural activities.

Interested parties are encouraged to review the grant program’s guidelines and submit an online application in English or Spanish by visiting www.chelseama.gov/ccc. Physical copies of applications are available in English and Spanish at the Chelsea Public Library located at 589 Broadway in Chelsea.

The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 20, 2026. Projects awarded must be implemented by December 31, 2026.

The Chelsea Cultural Council will host information sessions that will be held virtually and in-person.

• Virtual: Tuesday, February 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. A meeting registration link is available at www.chelseama.gov/ccc.

• In-person: Thursday, March 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Chelsea Public Library, 589 Broadway, Chelsea.

For additional information call (617) 466-4103 or email [email protected].