City of Chelsea Email Notification ENotify Tool Supports Transparency and Civic Engagement

As part of Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency and encourage civic engagement, the City is raising awareness of a tool on its website called “ENotify.”

This feature allows residents to receive email and/or text message notifications whenever agendas and minutes are posted by the City Council, School Committee, or any City board or commission. Residents can also use ENotify to receive “Latest News Alerts,” which are timely updates from the City.

“Providing residents with more direct access to meeting agendas, minutes, and real-time updates is a key step in making our local government more transparent and accessible,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Most importantly, this tool empowers residents to stay engaged and informed about the decisions that affect our community.”

To subscribe, residents can visit www.chelseama.gov/enotify/index.php. Users can manage their preferences at any time and unsubscribe if desired.

This initiative reflects the City’s commitment to leveraging technology to foster stronger connections between residents and local government.

Community members with questions about ENotify, or who need assistance signing up, can contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.