News in Brief

Chelsea Community Invited to Hear the State of the City

The Chelsea community is invited to hear the State of the City Address as it is delivered by Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez to the Chelsea City Council on Monday, February 9, at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (third floor, Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway). The event is free and open to the public.

During the event, Maltez will discuss the state of the City’s finances, Chelsea’s 2025 achievements and challenges, his administration’s goals for 2026, and more.

Chelsea Community Cable Television (CCCTV) will be onsite to film the address during the Chelsea City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 10.

Community members can also watch the address from the comfort of their homes on Verizon channel 22 or facebook.com/ChelseaCommunityCable. The speech will also be recorded in English and Spanish and be available at www.youtube.com/@chelseacommunitycable7517.

Community input wanted for design of new skate park

The City of Chelsea Housing and Community Development Department is collecting community input on potential design concepts for a new concrete skatepark at Mystic Overlook Park via a survey available on the city’s website. The community’s input will be reviewed by the design team and used to inform concept designs that will later be presented to the community during a public meeting on March 24.

Before taking the survey, community members are encouraged to review possible design concepts, available in PowerPoint slides on the website.

Chelsea first announced plans to build a skate park at Mystic Overlook Park in 2024 and has held several successful public meetings with community members. The Mystic Overlook Park, which was last renovated in 2013, offers walking paths under the Tobin Bridge and views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline.

Anyone with questions about the survey or any step of the process can contact Sara Han, Planner and Project Manager for the Department of Housing and Community Development, at [email protected].