Boston Celtics Honor Massachusetts State Police Trooper Rassan Charles as Hero Among Us

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Rassan Charles was honored during the Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers home game on Monday, January 26, for his calm, courageous response to a crisis on the Tobin Bridge.

In November, Trooper Charles responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Tobin Bridge and found a man in distress standing on a high steel beam above traffic. Using his crisis negotiator training, Trooper Charles spent nearly two hours building trust with the man. At the right moment, he secured his safety harness, stepped onto the beam, and was able to guide the man to safety, where he was transported to a local hospital.

Since its establishment in 1997 by the Boston Celtics, the Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens.