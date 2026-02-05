Chelsea Celebrates Black History Month

By Adam Swift

Chelsea is celebrating Black History Month with a number of events across the city in February.

During last week’s meeting, the city council accepted a resolution celebrating February as Black History Month.

The resolution states that in In 1926, historian Carter G, Woodson – the child of enslaved parents – suggested the second week of February be declared “Negro History Week”to celebrate and study the accomplishments of African-Americans.

Woodson believed the teaching of Black history in schools was essential to ensure the intellectual and physical survival of African-Americans, arguing “if a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.”

African-American educators and students at Kent State University in Ohio first proposed Black History Month in 1969, with the first celebration taking place in February 1970, and President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976.

At the local level, the resolution states that every February, the Chelsea Black Community (CBC) hosts its Annual Black History Month Celebration, bringing the community together to honor the achievements, culture, and contributions of Black individuals throughout history.

District 8 Councilor Calvin T. Brown pointed to the importance of Black History Month, as well as the recent Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations in the city.

“There was a lot of sacrifice to go into this celebration and for it to become a national holiday,” said Brown. “It is a great opportunity, not only to serve our community, but to really get into our community and find out about Dr. King, his dream, his work, (and) his legacy.”

Council President Roberto Jimenez-Rivera also highlighted some of the upcoming Black History Month events in the city this month.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, there is the opening reception for an art exhibit celebrating Black History Month at city hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On

Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m., there will be a presentation on the underground railroad at the Chelsea Public Library; and on Sunday, Feb. 21, there will be Verb Flow and Vision celebrating Black History Month at Spencer Loft Gallery at 60 Dudley St. at 7:30 p.m.

The CBC Black History Month community celebration will take place at the Browne Middle School on Friday, Feb. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.