Residents and Businesses Saved more than $2.2 Million with Program

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has announced that Chelsea residents and small businesses enrolled in Chelsea Electricity Choice have saved more than $2.2 million since the launch of the community electricity aggregation program in June 2024, according to the 2025 Program Report. Residential customers saved nearly $1.4 million saved and small business customers saved nearly $850,000.

Chelsea Electricity Choice is a municipal aggregation program that allows the City to purchase electricity on behalf of residents and small businesses, providing competitive rates and price stability.

These figures reflect actual reductions in electricity costs compared to what customers would have paid under Eversource’s Basic Service supply rates.

“These savings mean money back into the pockets of Chelsea families and small business owners—money they can use for groceries, rent, running their businesses, and other important needs,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

Since June 2024, Chelsea Electricity Choice has maintained one steady, predictable rate, while Eversource changed its Basic Service prices five times during the same period. Throughout these fluctuations, the Chelsea Electricity Choice rate has consistently remained below Eversource’s residential Basic Service price.

City officials are also using this opportunity to warn residents about predatory third-party electricity suppliers that use aggressive sales tactics and misleading claims to pressure customers into switching providers.

Residents with questions for the City about Chelsea Electricity Choice or concerns about potential predatory suppliers should call Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209. For more information about and/or to enroll in Chelsea Electricity Choice, visit www.masspowerchoice.com/chelsea or call 1-833-393-5675.

Participation in Chelsea Electricity Choice is automatic for eligible customers, though residents may opt out at any time without penalty.