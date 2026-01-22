CDPH to Invite Residents to get Vaccinated at City Hall

In response to a report of very high and rising levels of influenza (flu) cases by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH), Chelsea’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) is inviting Chelsea residents to get vaccinated with its public nurses.

Adults aged 19-years-old and older can get vaccinated against flu and covid at Chelsea City Hall in Room 100 with Chelsea’s Public Health Nurse Paula McHatton, BSN, RN. To make an appointment, residents can call 617-466-4080.

School-aged children 5-years-old through 18-years-old can get vaccinated with the Regional Public Health Nurse for Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop, Lori Fulghum, BSN, RN. To make an appointment, caregivers can call 617-947-6481.

In addition to getting vaccinated, the community is encouraged to practice the following preventative measures every day:

• Stay up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water

• Stay home when sick

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings, especially if you or a loved one is at higher risk

For more information, visit www.mass.gov/news/massachusetts-reports-very-high-flu-activity-with-cases-climbing