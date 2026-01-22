News in Brief

Chelsea Invites Community Organizations to Submit Proposals for Public Social Service Programs

The City of Chelsea’s Housing & Community Development Department (HCD) is inviting Chelsea community-based organizations to submit proposals for public service programs that will benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

Selected proposal(s) may receive funding through the City’s Fiscal Year 2026 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC).

Before community-based organizations can submit a proposal, they must fill out an eligibility form. Eligibility forms will be accepted until February 17, 2026.

Eligibility forms will be reviewed by HCD staff, and if eligible, applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal. Proposals will be scored by staff; those with the highest scores will be invited to be included in the City’s Fiscal Year 2026 Community Development Block Grant application. Contingent upon the City receiving the grant, HCD will distribute funding on a reimbursement schedule to the selected community-based organizations.

To learn more about the application cycle, eligibility requirements, evaluation matrix, timelines, visit www.chelseama.gov/cdbg

For questions or more information, please contact Heather Savino, HCD Grant Manager, at [email protected].

Chelsea Fire Department Responds to Fire at 58 Cottage Street

The Chelsea Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Cottage Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 13. Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions at 58 Cottage Street with significant fire extension to 56 Cottage Street.

While searching for residents, fire crews initiated an aggressive interior attack at 58 Cottage Street and worked to protect the buildings next door. The fire escalated to 4-Alarms, bringing multiple engine and ladder companies from neighboring fire departments to assist in controlling the fire.

All residents were safely evacuated from the affected buildings. No resident or firefighter injuries were reported. 56 and 58 Cottage Street sustained significant fire damage, displacing several residents. The City is working with local partners along with Emergency Management and the fire department’s Resident Assistance Unit to provide assistance and support to those impacted.

The department’s Fire Investigation Unit, in coordination with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office, is investigating the cause of the fire.