Auditor’s Report Found Violations of State regulations at Chelsea Veterans’ Home

Special to the Record

A recently released report from the office of State Auditor Diana DiZoglio found violations of state regulations, and gaps in oversight and emergency preparedness at the Veterans’ Homes in Holyoke and Chelsea during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The audit of the Veterans’ Home at Chelsea reviewed the period from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023. Since that time, the new, modern Veterans’ Home at Chelsea has opened.

The audit showed that the Veterans’ Home in Chelsea violated state regulations by not conducting simulated emergency drills for all shifts. Without performing simulated emergency drills to test the effectiveness of their emergency operation plans, these veterans’ homes cannot ensure that they have an effective response to disasters and emergencies, thereby jeopardizing the safety of veterans and hospital staff members, according to the auditor’s office.

The audit also reported that the Chelsea Home violated state regulations by not posting its emergency operation plans throughout the facility as required. Without their emergency operation plans posted, the auditor’s office stated that Chelsea is unable to ensure an effective response to disasters and emergencies that impact the environment of care and could impede the safety of veterans and hospital staff members. The emergency operations plans also did not contain the locations of alarm signals, fire extinguishers, and evacuation routes. This could affect the timely and safe evacuation of veterans, staff members, and visitors in the event of a disaster, the auditor’s office claimed.

Among the Chelsea audit’s findings is that it did not always document the need or approval for nursing department overtime, as required by its overtime policy.

“If Chelsea does not properly document overtime occurrences, there is a higher-than-acceptable risk of Chelsea incurring unnecessary overtime expenses,” a press release from the auditor’s office stated. “A large number of overtime occurrences may also indicate staffing shortages at Chelsea.”

The audit also stated that the Chelsea Home did not always meet the total nursing care needs for its veterans as determined by veterans’ assessments. The audit also found Chelsea violated state regulations by not always updating its veterans’ assessments.

Finally, Chelsea’s audit determined that it did not always train employees to perform assigned duties specifically concerning emergency preparedness. The auditor’s office stated that without training employees on tasks they must complete during an emergency, Chelsea cannot ensure that all employees are properly prepared to respond to disasters and emergencies, which may jeopardize the safety of veterans and employees at Chelsea in the event of an emergency.

“I am confident that the Holyoke and Chelsea Veterans’ Homes are committed to working to ensure that all of our veterans are treated with the dignity, honor, and respect they deserve,” said DiZoglio. “Both the Holyoke and Chelsea Veterans’ Homes have a noble and worthy mission of providing high-quality personal health care services to Massachusetts veterans. We hope that our audit recommendations are adopted to help ensure that mission is the reality for every veteran relying on these necessary services.”

In a statement, a spokesperson from the A spokesperson from the Executive Office of Veterans Services said the audit largely predates the Healey-Driscoll Administration, but it underscores a serious problem identified by the administration on day one: that veterans were not receiving the care they deserved at the state’s Veterans Homes.

During the Covid pandemic, over 70 residents died at the Holyoke Veterans’ Home and more than 30 died at the Chelsea facility.