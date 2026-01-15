Upcoming in-person customer assistance events hosted by National Grid

Special to the Record

National Grid continues its commitment to supporting customers with a series of in-person Customer Assistance Events this January. With colder temperatures here, these events are designed to help residents manage seasonal energy bills and explore cost-saving programs. Many events will be held at local senior centers, making it easier for older adults to access personalized assistance. At every location, National Grid Customer Service Specialists will be available to provide tailored guidance on payment options and energy solutions to meet each household’s needs.

“As we enter the new year, National Grid is focused on helping customers navigate winter energy costs with confidence,” said Bill Malee, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid. “Our team is ready to meet residents where they are, whether at a local senior center or community event, to offer practical solutions and personalized support. These in-person events are designed to empower customers with the tools and information they need to manage their energy bills and discover new ways to save.”

Throughout the rest of January, in-person events will be held across our Massachusetts territory, making it easier for customers in every region to access support. All of our in-person customer assistance events are open to the public and a opportunities throughout January is available online and below.

Customers attending in-person events will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from National Grid, who will be on-site to assist with billing issues and provide information on:

• Enrolling in National Grid’s new Payment Assistance Bundle

• Enrolling in Budget Billing

• Enrolling in the Energy Discount Rate (for qualifying customers)

• Scheduling home energy assessments and sharing information on other energy efficiency opportunities for homes or businesses

These events are part of National Grid’s broader commitment to affordability and reliability. Customers can also access support by calling 1-800-233-5325.

Help with Managing Energy Bills:

National Grid is committed to delivering safe and reliable energy to the customers and communities we serve. We recognize that affordability is a significant concern, and National Grid offers various programs and services to help customers save energy, manage their bills, and access financial assistance. It is not too late to explore programs that help manage energy costs, including signing up for a Payment Assistance Bundle. The bundle combines three helpful solutions to make it easier for managing energy costs and paying down past due amounts over a 12-month period.

• Deferred Payment Agreement: Spread out past-due balance into future monthly payments.

• Automatic Monthly Payments: Automatically deduct payments from your bank account each month and avoid missing due dates.

• Budget Plan: Break down annual energy costs into balanced monthly payments, making it easier to budget and plan expenses.

Customers interested in enrolling in the Payment Assistance Bundle can do so online by visiting ngrid.com/hereforyou, at an in-person event, or by calling 1-800-233-5325.

Budget Billing: Allows customers to spread their usual payment over twelve balanced monthly payments to help offset the traditionally high winter heating and summer air conditioning peak bills. Doing so makes it easier to anticipate monthly energy costs and plan household budgets. Additional information can be found here.

Discount Rates: Income-eligible customers may qualify for a discounted rate on energy service. To be eligible, applicants must be a National Grid customer and already enrolled in an eligible benefit program or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Visit the Discount Rate application to determine eligibility and apply.

Heat Pump Rate: National Grid introduced a new Residential Heat Pump Rate November 1st to help electric customers save during the winter heating season. Qualified customers who use heat pumps for home heating will receive a reduced delivery rate on electricity from November through April, lowering monthly costs. Customers who think they qualify but did not receive an enrollment confirmation should visit ngrid.com/heatpumprate to fill out the enrollment form to apply and ensure they receive the discount.

National Grid encourages Massachusetts customers to learn more about all bill assistance programs and services by visiting ngrid.com/hereforyou.

Upcoming January Events:

All of our in-person customer assistance events are open to the public

• January 22 – The Home Family Resource Center, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., 95 4th Street, Chelsea.

