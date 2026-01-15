Chelsea, Revere Seniors Earn Coveted Questbridge and Posse Scholarship Awards

Special to the Record

Pioneer Charter School of Science I (PCSS I) is proud to announce that two of its students have received coveted full ride scholarships to prestigious higher education institutions.

Emily Green, 18, of Chelsea has been named a Posse Foundation finalist and will attend Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania on a full-tuition scholarship. The Posse Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that identifies, recruits, and supports diverse student leaders and places them in supportive cohorts or “posses” at partner colleges and universities. Green intends to major in political science and attend law school upon graduating from Bryn Mawr.

Merisa Kllomollari, 18, of Revere has been named a QuestBridge National College Match finalist and was matched with Yale University through the program. QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects high achieving students with leading colleges and universities. Kllomollari will be attending the New Haven, CT school this fall on a full scholarship, where she plans on studying neuroscience and pursuing medical school after graduation.

“We are incredibly proud of Merisa and Emily for earning these well-deserved honors,” said Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter School of Science. “Their accomplishments reflect the very mission of our school: preparing students for success in college and life by developing strong academic skills, resilience, and a love of learning. Merisa and Emily embody the dedication, ambition, and character we strive to cultivate in every PCSS student.”

Through a rigorous curriculum with an emphasis on STEM and the humanities, PCSS prepares students for excellence in any path they choose. The school looks forward to seeing Merisa, Emily, and all its students continue to reach their highest potential.

PCSS is a rigorous college preparatory charter school that aims to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world. PCSS I, located in Everett, serves students in Grades K through 12 from several communities North of Boston, including Everett, Chelsea, and Revere. PCSS II, located in Saugus, serves students in Grades K through 12 from Saugus, Salem, Peabody, Lynn, and Danvers.