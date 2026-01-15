Police News

Police department seeks input for citizen perception survey

The Chelsea Police Department is conducting its 2026 Citizen Perception of Crime Survey as part of our MAPAC accreditation process. This survey is an important way for the department to hear directly from the community it serves.

Citizen feedback helps the department better understand public perceptions, assess how it is doing, and identify opportunities to improve services, communication, and community engagement.

Whether you have interacted with the Chelsea Police Department recently or not, your perspective matters, according to the police department. The survey includes questions about professionalism, responsiveness, community programs, and overall trust and confidence in the department.

The survey is anonymous and only takes a few minutes to complete at https://forms.gle/NKWiWHHZCnLtwgdMA. It is also available on the police section of the city website.

The police department thanks residents for taking the time to share their thoughts and help the department continue working toward transparency, accountability, and service excellence for the Chelsea community.

Chelsea Police seeking donations for strength and conditioning youth camp

Chelsea Police Officer Damian Strait (Chelsea High School SRO and certified fitness instructor), along with the Chelsea Police Department Community Services Division and Chelsea Public Schools, are launching a week-long Strength and Conditioning Youth Camp during February and April vacations for selected Chelsea High School students who are currently passing their classes.

This program blends physical training with classroom instruction, focusing on discipline, leadership, and positive relationship-building between youth and law enforcement.

To motivate participants, the department will be raffling $500–$1,000 in athletic gear daily (Nike Tech suits, sneakers, backpacks), with a grand finale giveaway.

The police department is asking the community to come together and help support #BuildTheBaseCamp in partnership with the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. Any donation or share helps. There will also be future fundraising to support this program; stay tuned!

Registration for the program has begun, and anyone with questions can contact Strait at [email protected].

Donations can be made at the link at https://square.link/u/17kDXtia