City of Chelsea Opens Regional Overnight Emergency Warming Center

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has opened a regional emergency warming center that will provide overnight comfort and shelter for individuals aged 18-years-old and older during the winter months. The center, which opened January 5, and will operate through March 31, represents a milestone as Chelsea’s first warming center and will address critical regional needs. The center is open to any person from across the region.

Located at SELAH Day Resource Center at Luz de Cristo Church (738 Broadway), the center can serve up to 30 individuals per night seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Guests will be provided with a safe, warm environment, as well as essential services, case management support, and one hot meal per person each night. Intake procedures, security checks, and clear operational guidelines will ensure a safe environment for all guests.

Chelsea’s Director of Health & Human Services, Tracy Nowicki and her department led this initiative along with Revere’s Public Health Division. The two cities jointly applied for funding from the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) and were awarded a grant that will fully fund the center.

Nowicki said, “This warming center has been more than a year in the making and demonstrates what neighboring municipalities and service organizations can accomplish when we work together.”

The City of Chelsea selected Housing Families, a Malden-based shelter and housing services nonprofit organization, to run the warming center following a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process. Housing Families will manage day-to-day operations with a team that includes direct care, and security staffing.

SELAH Day Resource Center was selected as the host agency through a separate RFP process and will provide the facility, hot meals nightly, cleaning services, and additional support staff to ensure smooth operations.

“Building the framework for Chelsea’s first warming center required careful coordination and clear operational expectations,” added Nowicki. “We’ll continue to meet weekly with Housing Families and SELAH to monitor operations, address any issues quickly, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of both guests and the community.

The City of Revere is providing crucial support as a regional partner, including transportation assistance for clients and security cameras throughout the premises to enhance safety. Those seeking transportation to Chelsea’s warming center, or nearby centers, contact 339-242-7436.

The Chelsea Police Department will conduct regular patrols and maintain direct communication with warming center staff. The City of Chelsea Health and Human Services Department will oversee ongoing coordination among all partners.

The Regional Emergency Warming Center is only open to individuals age 18 and older; families and minors cannot be accommodated at this location, but can contact Steve Staffier, Chelsea’s Emergency Management Director, for support.

For more information about the Regional Emergency Warming Center, contact Nowicki at 781-484-6402.