News in Brief

Chelsea Municipal Buildings Closed January 19 in Observance of MLK Jr. Day

All Chelsea municipal buildings, apart from the City’s public safety buildings, will be closed on Monday, January 19, 2026, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, January 19 and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. Enforcement of the City’s Residential Parking Program will be suspended from Monday, January 19 at 12 a.m. until Tuesday, January 20, at 12 a.m.

Online services will remain available 24 hours, seven days a week. To access those services at any time, visit www.chelseama.gov/online-services.

With questions, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.

Washington Ave. fire displaces 30 residents

The fire department responded to a fast-moving fire at 124 Washington Ave late Thursday night, Jan. 8.

The initial response was for a fire alarm activation received at the Chelsea 911 Center. As units responded, the fire dispatcher reported receiving calls for a fire in the building. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions and immediately initiated an aggressive attack, according to fire department officials.

The fire officials stated that the fire appeared to have started on the second floor of the 12-unit building and rapidly spread to the third floor, eventually burning through the roof.

Due to the rapid response and coordinated efforts of on-duty crews, the fire was quickly brought under control, preventing further spread and minimizing damage to the building and surrounding properties, officials stated.

All residents were safely evacuated from the building, and there were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

At this time, approximately 30 residents have been displaced and are receiving assistance. The Chelsea Fire Department is working in coordination with local and partner agencies to support those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chelsea Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit with assistance from Chelsea Police and Massachusetts State Police.