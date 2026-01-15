Maltez names Paul Sagarino Deputy City Manager of Finance

Special to the Record

Paul Sagarino

City Manager Fidel Maltez has named Paul Sagarino the new Deputy City Manager of Finance for the City of Chelsea. Sagarino, who officially started in the role on January 7, 2026, succeeds Michael Mason Jr., who now serves as Director of Finance & Operations for Randolph Public Schools.

As Chelsea’s Deputy City Manager of Finance, Sagarino will draw on his more than 20 years of municipal finance expertise to provide executive-level leadership coordinating the City’s complex financial operations, including budget development, long-range forecasting, grant administration, and policy formulation across multiple departments.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Paul Sagarino to Chelsea as the City’s new Deputy City Manager of Finance,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “He was an ideal candidate for the position and brings a skill set shaped by many years as a municipal leader and public accountant. I look forward to working with him as we develop the upcoming budget and strive to maintain Chelsea’s nearly 30 years of financial excellence.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of the City of Chelsea,” said Sagarino. “I look forward to working with City Manager Maltez and the City Council to build upon the City’s strong financial foundation and continue the City’s practice of excellent financial management. Chelsea has so many great things going on and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Sagarino will be responsible for assisting City Manager Fidel Maltez in the preparation of the City’s annual operating and capital budgets, financial forecasting, collective bargaining, risk management, and developing and recommending city financial policies.

Prior to accepting the role in Chelsea, Sagarino served as Finance Director and Town Accountant for the Town of Bedford. He previously served as Burlington’s Town Administrator and held finance positions with the Town for 14 years. He is a certified public accountant with a Master of Public Administration degree from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He serves on the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Fiscal Affairs Committee and holds a Certificate in Costing Labor Contracts from the University of Connecticut School of Public Policy.

To learn more about the City of Chelsea, visit www.chelseama.gov.