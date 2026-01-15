Chelsea looks for repeat as All-America City

By Adam Swift

Chelsea is a three-time winner of the All-America City Award from the National Civic League, most recently taking home the honor last year at a ceremony in Denver.

City leaders are now looking to win the award for the fourth time, and in back-to-back years.

In a letter to the city council, City Manager Fidel Maltez shared that Chelsea has formally submitted a letter to the National Civic League expressing its commitment to apply for the 2026 All-America City Award.

“Our team has already begun work on the full application, which is due at the end of February,” Maltez stated. “This national recognition program celebrates communities that demonstrate inclusive civic engagement, collaboration, innovation, and measurable impact: values that deeply reflect the work we do every day in Chelsea.”

The application will focus on three core initiatives that Maltez said exemplify the strength and spirit of the community.

The first initiative is the Chelsea Police Department’s community trust-building efforts, which the city manager said highlights the city’s commitment to public safety through transparency, relationship-building, and meaningful engagement with residents.

The second initiative is Chelsea’s food distribution and food security efforts, which Maltez said showcase citywide collaboration to ensure access to food and support for residents facing food insecurity.

The final initiative is Chelsea’s youth programs and Cradle-to-Career initiatives, reflecting long-standing investment in young people through coordinated efforts that support long-term success.

“These initiatives tell our story, a story rooted in partnership, resilience, and trust,” Maltez stated. “The ‘Chelsea Way’ is the entire community working collaboratively to improve the lives of all of our residents. We are excited to shine a national spotlight on Chelsea at the National All-America City competition this summer.”

In the letter to the National Civic League, Maltez stated that Chelsea is uniquely positioned to showcase its work on the national stage.

“If invited to participate in this process, (we) will bring our indomitable spirit, our community and our personal and collective story-telling to this prestigious competition,” he stated. “Chelsea is a small city with a big heart, shaped by our communities’ resilience, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to equity. When crises arise, they often hit Chelsea faster and harder, but so do our responses.”

Maltez said Chelsea is once again ready to stand on the national stage “and share how a diverse, immigrant-rich, and resource-limited city builds trust, responds to crisis, and invests in its future. If selected, we will bring our residents, partners, and collective energy to the All-America City Awards process with the utmost pride and authenticity.”