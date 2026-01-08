Police vs. Fire charity basketball game set for March 28

The Chelsea Police Department is facing off against the Chelsea Fire Department in the annual Police vs. Fire Charity Basketball Game—all for a great cause – on Saturday, March 28.

The game starts at 1 p.m., with the doors opening at noon at Chelsea High School.

The proceeds will benefit the Chelsea Community Connections Coalition at familynurturing.org.

Ticket prices are $20 for general admission, which includes an entry into the 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $10 for CPS faculty, with no 50/50 entry, and $5 for students, with no 50/50 entry. Additional 50/50 raffle tickets can also be purchased separately for $10 each.

The family-friendly event brings together police, fire, and the Chelsea community for an afternoon of fun, friendly competition and support for local programs.

There will also be raffle items available at the game.

Anyone interested in donating items for the raffle baskets should reach out to Sgt. Star Chung at [email protected].

Ticket sales for the game will open on Feb. 4.