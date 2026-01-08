Leo Robinson offers remarks at city inaugural

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson addresses the new session of the city council.

City Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, the dean of the council as its longest-serving member, offered some short remarks looking to the future of Chelsea at the beginning of Monday night’s inaugural ceremony.

“The city of Chelsea has experienced a lot of outside pressures in the past year, and now we need to concentrate on how to make our families and businesses survive and stay in Chelsea,” said Robinson. “We need to look to the future and set clear priorities for all of us. Help our schools transform because of the federal administration and the lack of funding; create solutions to the impacts of developments around the city for our parking and traffic issues.”

Robinson said the city must stimulate new growth by new development and strong economic strategic plans so that taxpayers do not feel the crunch. He added that there must also be a focus on affordability for the residents of the city.

“We should monitor our projects and ensure that our partners have what they need to help stimulate the Chelsea economy,” said Robinson. “Let’s help recruit all members of our community to help us make decisions as members of our boards and commissions. As a council, we need to work as a team with the administration in order to continue city progress and continue to make our city prosper.”

Robinson said the council and the city is in the best place for what is coming its way, as long as it works together.