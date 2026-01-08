Chelsea is now accepting pre-eligibility forms for CPC and AHTFB funding applications

The Chelsea Department of Housing & Community Development has announced that pre-eligibility forms for two grant programs which support affordable housing, parks and recreation, open spaces and historic preservation projects in Chelsea will be accepted beginning January 1, 2026. Grant awards for these programs typically range between $50,000 and $200,000.

Those encouraged to fill out a pre-eligibility form include: residents, nonprofits, community groups, community development organizations, community-based nonprofits, for profit-entities, and governmental subdivisions.

The funding bodies for these programs—the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board (AHTFB) and Community Preservation Committee (CPC)—accept applications for funding twice a year, once in January and again in August. The goal of the AHTFB is to support projects that enhance access to affordable housing within the community whereas the CPC is designed to support opportunities for Open Space and Recreation, Community Housing, and Historic Preservation across the city.

Interested parties must fill out a pre-eligibility form available on the City’s website at www.chelseama.gov/AHTFB or www.chelseama.gov/CPC. Physical forms are available in-person at the Department of Housing & Community Development located on the first floor of City Hall in room 101. The forms can be returned in-person or electronically to Bianca Mercado, Housing and Community Preservation Manager, at [email protected].

Examples of projects eligible for funding include affordable housing development projects, supportive initiatives such as rental assistance programs, historic preservation projects, and projects that will create recreational open spaces, such as playgrounds.

In 2025, the City awarded more than $1.7 million in grants, funding projects such as The Neighborhood Developer’s Top-Off Rental Assistance program, Historic Repair at the Walnut Street Synagogue, and the Quinn Residences–a 20-unit income-restricted condominium set for development at 146-150 Williams Street in Chelsea.

For questions about the grant programs including eligibility, project types, and funding sources, contact Mercado via email or 617-466-4185 during City Hall business hours.