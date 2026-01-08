City hires Delia Harrington as new Manager of Arts, Culture & Creative Economy

The City of Chelsea is pleased to announce Delia Harrington has been named its new Manager of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy. Harrington brings more than 15 years of expertise in nonprofit communications, public art, and cultural sector management to the position.

Most recently, Harrington served as Operations and Development Manager at ShowUp, a contemporary art nonprofit in Boston, where they managed financial operations, developed fundraising strategies that raised over $25,000, and supported programming from exhibition installations to special events.

Previously, Harrington served as Hub Manager and Public Art Ambassador for the Boston Public Art Triennial, where they supported events, interpreted contemporary artworks for diverse audiences, and installed art. Harrington’s earlier career includes communications leadership roles with Massachusetts Senator Becca Rausch, where they gained valuable insight into the Commonwealth’s political processes, and at Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, where they developed campaigns like #StoriesNotStigma for Overdose Awareness Day, which garnered media attention and was recognized by the Boston City Council.

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said, “We’re excited about Delia’s extensive experience in public art, nonprofit communications, and cultural programming. This expertise is exactly what we need to advance Chelsea’s arts, culture, and creative economy initiatives.”

“This position is an opportunity to combine my passion for public art with my longtime love of advocacy and equity to help continue Chelsea’s Cultural Master Plan,” said Harrington. “Arts and culture are vital to an inclusive, 21st century city like Chelsea, and excitingly, they can also drive community engagement and economic development.”

As Manager of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Harrington will oversee all public art, cultural programming, and events for the City of Chelsea, serving as the primary coordinator for arts and cultural initiatives across the community. The role staffs the Chelsea Cultural Council, manages the Heritage Grants process from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and implements citywide public art policies guided by the Chelsea Cultural Master Plan.

Harrington holds a M.S. in media advocacy and a B.A. in international affairs from Northeastern University, where they contributed to cultural programming internationally.

Harrington replaces Chelsea’s former Manager of Arts and Culture, Lourdes Alvarez, who now serves as Assistant Director of Arts and Culture at the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC).