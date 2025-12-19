Rep. Garcia Tapped for Early Education & Care Workforce Council

Special to the Record

State Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) has been appointed by Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano to serve on the Early Education and Care Workforce Council, a statewide body established to strengthen and stabilize the early education and care workforce in Massachusetts. Representative Garcia’s three-year term begins immediately.

The Early Education and Care Workforce Council is charged with developing strategies to recruit, retain, and support early educators, recognizing them as the backbone of the Commonwealth’s efforts to ensure that every child has access to high-quality early learning. The council brings together state officials, educators, workforce experts, and community leaders to address persistent staffing shortages, strengthen professional pathways, and improve compensation and workplace conditions for early childhood educators.

“I’m proud to appoint Representative Garcia to the Early Education and Care Workforce Council, as her experience serving on the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education will allow her to bring a unique and valuable perspective to the important work that the Council will do,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I’m confident that the Council’s work will help to ensure that the Commonwealth continues to support the early education and care sector, while also advancing the progress that we’ve already made towards providing more affordable, high-quality programming for families across Massachusetts.”

Representative Garcia, a member of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Education, called the appointment an extraordinary opportunity to elevate the voices of families, educators, and working parents in communities like Chelsea and Everett.

“Early educators play a crucial role in supporting children and families,” said Representative Garcia. “They are caregivers, teachers, mentors, and essential contributors to our local economy. I am grateful to Speaker Mariano for entrusting me with this responsibility, and I look forward to working with the Council to ensure early childhood educators have the stability, respect, and resources they need to do their jobs effectively, benefiting children, families, and our community as a whole.”

Garcia noted that the early education and care workforce is especially vital in gateway communities, where families rely on accessible and high-quality childcare to support employment, education, and economic mobility.

The Workforce Council meets regularly to develop recommendations for legislative, regulatory, and budgetary action to strengthen the early education and care workforce pipeline across Massachusetts.