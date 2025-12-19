ZBA Approves Pearl Street Apartment Addition

By Adam Swift

The Zoning Board of Appeals approved variances and special permits for several projects at its December meeting last week, including the addition of nine residential units to an existing commercial space at 124-126 Pearl St.

In addition, the ZBA held the initial public hearing on a plan to add nine residential units over an existing garage space at 46-48 Library St.

Juan Gallago and Ever Zavala of GZ Realty Trust had initially proposed a plan to construct three floors above the existing commercial space on Pearl Street to create 12 residential units.

However, after hearing concerns from the planning and zoning boards about the number and size of the units, the applicants agreed to reduce the scope of the project by three units. Each floor will have two one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom units.

“One of the suggestions from the planning board was that the units were too small, so they added the two-bedroom units,” said project attorney David Mindlin. “They also redrew the plans to include a center entrance and hallway on the ground floor to make it more functional … addressed window placement in consideration of the abutters, provided a roof plan, and after we met with the historical commission, paid special attention to the exterior finishes and the materials that were going to be used.”

The ZBA also approved a plan for 403-405 Broadway allowing the single residential unit on the third floor to be split into two units, as well as the expansion of existing restaurant space on the second floor of the building for use as a function room.

Project architect David Choi said there were some minor changes to the plans incorporating feedback from the zoning and planning boards, including a slight increase in the overall size of the proposed one bedroom unit and an increase in the size of the bedrooms in the proposed two-bedroom unit. In addition, at the request of the planning board, the second floor will have increased storage space.

The ZBA also approved a special permit and variance allowing for the construction of a third floor at 59-61 Cary Ave. allowing for the creation of two new residential units. The board also approved a special permit and variance allowing for the reconstruction of a rear deck and the conversion of the existing residential structure at 271 Washington Ave. from a two-family to a three-family house.

The board opened the public hearing for 46-48 Library St.

“The project, as proposed, is going to construct three levels on top of the existing garage, three units on each level for a total of nine,” said project attorney John Mackey. “The new construction will be attached to the existing three-family house. It’s going to be a tremendous asset to the neighborhood, it’s going to be a beautiful project.

“There is not going to be any increase over the (footprint) of the property, the (footprint) will remain the same.”

The units will be two- and three-bedroom units to appeal to families, Mackey said, adding there will be two affordable units as part of the project. The proposal was scheduled to be before the planning board for a recommendation at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 16, and back before the ZBA for a potential vote at its first meeting in January