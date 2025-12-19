Special to the record

The renewal period for Chelsea’s Residential Parking Program begins January 5, 2026, at midnight. The program, which has always operated as a digital system where permits are electronically linked to a vehicle’s license plate, will no longer require a permit-holder to place a parking sticker on their windshield.

Residents can submit their applications for a digital parking permit in-person, by mail, or online at chelseama.cmrpay.com and should do so well in advance of February 28, 2026 – the day 2025 permits expire – to avoid being ticketed for parking on city streets.

Permits are free between January 5 and February 28. Beginning March 1, the fee for a permit will be $10. Due to the large volume of applications received, online and mailed applications should be submitted by February 24, 2026, to ensure timely review.

Chelsea’s Residential Parking Program allows residents with a permit to park on a street in their neighborhood and aims to discourage non-residents from taking up those spaces. The decision to eliminate the sticker from the program was approved by the City’s Traffic and Parking Commission and City Council in 2025. By eliminating the sticker, the City reduces costs and aims to improve user experience.

To apply, you must be a Chelsea resident and provide a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, and a utility bill from the last 60 days. For mail-in applications, residents must include in photocopies of these documents.

To renew online, please visit chelseama.cmrpay.com. The City encourages residents to apply for their permits online to avoid long wait times in-person.

How to purchase a 2026 Permit Online:

1 Please visit the City of Chelsea platform at chelseama.cmrpay.com.

2 Select Sign Up or Log In near the bottom of the page.

3 Select Sign Up (below the “Login” Button) and create a new account. Complete the steps and verify your email address.

4 After your new account is created, Log In with your newly created credentials.

5 In the Apply for a New Permit tab, use the drop-down arrow under Select a New Permit and select the permit. Then click Start New Permit Application.

6 Enter your information including Vehicle Information and Permit Holder Details, then select Review.

7 Verify all information is correct. Select Back if you need to make any changes.

8 Select Add to Cart and then select Check Out to proceed for checkout.

9 Add your payment information and select “place order.”

The address to renew in-person or by mail is:

Parking Department

500 Broadway, Room 209

Chelsea, MA 02150

To accommodate the high-volume of applicants who apply in-person, the Parking Department will observe extended hours during the last week of February and the first week of March 2026.

For questions about the 2026 Renewal Process for Chelsea’s Residential Parking Program, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209 during City Hall business hours.