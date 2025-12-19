Chelsea Joins MassCEC’s “No-Cost Service”

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) has announced the expansion of the Home Modernization Navigator pilot program, a no-cost service that helps residents improve their homes and lower their energy bills. This initiative provides personalized support for energy upgrades, electrification, and efficiency improvements. Following the success of the program’s first phase in Springfield and Lowell, the second phase will now expand to three new communities—Chelsea, Framingham, and Lynn. Additionally, the Home Modernization Navigator will expand into Taunton in January.

“The Home Modernization Navigator pilot program is helping break down barriers that keep too many families from making badly needed upgrades to their homes, saving them money,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “As we grow into more communities, we’re ensuring that more people can access savings and the best heating and cooling technology.”

MassCEC Interim CEO Dr. Jennifer Le Blond said the MassCEC is committed to helping every Massachusetts resident modernize their home in ways that are good for their wallet and their health.

“The Home Modernization Navigator simplifies what can be a complex process—offering one-on-one support so residents can confidently take the next step toward efficient, electrified, and affordable homes,” she said.

The program provides one-on-one guidance via phone, video calls, and community office hours to help residents identify their goals, access available incentives and financing, and provide technical guidance on the following:

• Appliances and Yard Equipment

• Clean Electricity

• Electrical Upgrades

• Energy Bill Savings

• Heating and Cooling

• Transportation

• Weatherization

The Home Modernization Navigator pilot program prioritizes engagement with renters, rental property owners, low-income households, and residents who speak languages other than English—addressing persistent gaps in participation in clean energy programs and ensuring equitable access to savings and comfort. This one-stop resource empowers residents to take steps toward reducing energy costs and exploring more sustainable living.

“Chelsea families, including homeowners, face disproportionately high energy burdens. With energy costs at an all-time high in our region, it’s more important than ever for residents to have real opportunities to lower their bills and improve their homes,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Personalized support for energy upgrades, electrification, and efficiency improvements can make a meaningful difference. The MassCEC’s Home Modernization Navigator Program helps make that possible, and we’re grateful that our community has been recognized.”

For more information about the Home Modernization Navigator, visit https://goclean.masscec.com/home-modernization-navigator.