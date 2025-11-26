As the Busy Holiday Season Approaches, Know the Signs of Utility Imposter Scams

Special to the Record

From phony calls threatening to shut off power to bogus emails and even imposters pretending to be employees, scammers posing as Eversource representatives are becoming increasingly more sophisticated. Every day, electric, water, and natural gas customers throughout the country are being targeted by impostor utility scams. While their deceitful tactics may vary, including having multiple callers on the line impersonating representatives from more than one company as part of the scam, the goal is always the same – to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting people. In recognition of Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) Day on November 19th, Eversource is joining utilities across the country in reminding customers to be vigilant and recognize the signs of suspicious behavior, especially with the busy holiday season approaching. The biggest red flag to be aware of is being asked to pay with a gift card, prepaid debit card or Bitcoin – Eversource will never contact a customer with these types of requests.

“These schemers have perfected their tactics, and they can be incredibly convincing – applying enough pressure to rush the customer into paying before they have time to check if the person is legitimate,” said Founder of Utilities United Against Scams and Eversource Senior Vice President for Customer Operations and Digital Strategy Jared Lawrence. “We remind customers, if something doesn’t feel right or sound right, and you suspect someone is trying to scam you – don’t be afraid to hang up or shut the door on the person and then call us immediately at 800-592-2000 to verify the status of your account. If anyone asks you to buy gift cards and send them pictures or read them the numbers on the cards, you’re almost certainly being scammed.”

As customers shop for third-party suppliers to lower their energy costs, another con to be aware of is people coming to the door and using deceptive marketing tactics to convince customers to switch energy suppliers. In Massachusetts, EnergySwitchMA.gov is the only official site managed by the Department of Public Utilities where customers can safely shop for energy.

With the holiday season right around the corner – a time when scam activity typically intensifies – customers are reminded of the following tips to stay safe:

• Eversource representatives will never ask for payment by gift card, prepaid debit cards, or Bitcoin.

• Never immediately pay, regardless of what the caller knows about the account or offers as an incentive. If the caller is requesting an immediate payment using a third-party service, at another location or via a prepaid debit card, hang up immediately and contact Eversource.

• Eversource representatives never require customers to go to a department or grocery store to make a payment.

• Verify the caller is legitimate by asking for basic information. Eversource representatives will always be able to provide the name on the account, the account address and the exact past due balance.

• Eversource does not solicit door-to-door or on the phone on behalf of third-party energy suppliers.

• All Eversource employees carry photo identification; field workers wear clothing with the company logo and drive company vehicles.

• Customers should never provide personal, financial, or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door, or online, even if they seem legitimate.

• Customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive several written notices, including an alert on their bill with information on how to maintain their service.

• Customers who doubt a call, in-person interaction, text, or email is legitimate should call Eversource directly at the number on their bill to confirm the authenticity of the contact.

• Customers should not search for Eversource’s phone number or website through a search engine. You can find contact information, including the website, on your Eversource bill.

• Do not accept offers from anyone to pay the customer’s bill or provide any other service for a fee. Even if the person claims to be an Eversource employee, it’s likely a scam.

• Do not click on links or call numbers that appear in unexpected emails or texts. Clicking on a link can make a computer infected with malware, including viruses that can steal information and compromise the computer.

Be sure to visit Utilities United Against Scams for more tips and helpful information to stop scams.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is recognized as the #1 U.S. utility on TIME’s List of World’s Best Companies for 2024. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 2.2 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.58 million electric customers in 159 communities, 647,000 gas customers in 124 communities, and 12,000 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of more than 10,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.