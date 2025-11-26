MBTA Winter 2026 Service Updates Announced 

Special to the Record

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) have announced its service updates which go into effect on Sunday, December 14.

Among these updates, 21 bus routes in total will increase frequency with 10 of those being upgraded to operate every 15 minutes or better. This is part of the larger Better Bus program aimed at improving the bus routes system wide.

Riders are strongly encouraged to check schedules in advance and to use the MBTA’s Trip Planner as well as the MBTA Go app to view live information.

Subway Updates

Orange Line: Trip time and reliability will improve due to operational improvements to reduce congestion at Oak Grove

Blue Line: Time between trips may shift by a few minutes midday between 12pm and 2pm to allow for maintenance and inspections. This will lead to improved reliability and predictability of passenger service.

Bus Service

Improvements

Routes 32, 39, 57, 66, 71, 73, 77, SL1, SL3, SL5: These 10 routes will become Frequent Bus Routes with service every 15 minutes or better every day during most operating hours.

Route 64: To improve connectivity and consistency, weekend trips will no longer deviate to University Park in Cambridge, but will extend to Kendall/MIT seven days a week. University Park can still be reached by traveling to/from the bus at Central Square (inbound River Street, outbound Western Ave). Route frequency will also improve.

Routes 112 and 114: The bus stop located at the Chelsea Market Basket has moved from the east side of the store to the west side closer to the Carter St. side of the building due to building construction.

Route 7: Frequency will increase to alleviate crowding during AM and PM peak periods.

Routes 9, 21, 26, 45, 64, 69, 83, 116, 215, 225, 245: Frequency will increase.

For other minor runtime, reliability, and trip shift changes see mbta.com for schedules.

Ferry Schedule

Changes

Hingham/Hull Ferry weekday service continues to operate year-round. There is no weekend service throughout the winter.

Charlestown Ferry weekday and weekend service continues to operate year-round.

East Boston Ferry weekend and weekday will operate this season through November 30, 2025.

Lynn Ferry, Winthrop Ferry, and Quincy Ferry weekday service continues to operate through November 26, 2025. There is no weekend service throughout the winter on these routes.

The full lists of upcoming changes for winter 2026 will soon be available at mbta.com.

For more information, connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.