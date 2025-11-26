Art Collection Honoring 22 Chelsea Elders Opens at City Hall Gallery December 10

Special to the Record

An art collection that honors 22 Chelsea elders aged 55 to 105 and challenges elderly stereotypes is coming to the Chelsea City Hall Gallery on Wednesday, December 10. To celebrate the arrival of this provocative exhibit, the City of Chelsea and the artist, Kyle Browne, will host an opening night reception with refreshments on December 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the gallery. The event is free and open to the public.

To create the collection, titled “Wisdom of Our Elders,” Browne, of Chelsea, conducted interviews and photographed the elders at the Chelsea Senior Center in partnership with center staff.

The resulting series transforms these encounters into 22 original portraits, each accompanied by a “wisdom card” — a booklet that pairs the subject’s image with excerpts from their personal story.

“Through this dual approach of visual and written testimony, the project aims to honor our elders and the richness of their lived experience through portraiture, storytelling, and inspirational cards,” Browne said.

Geraldine Portillo, Director of Elder Services for the City, said, “This project shows what we see every day at the Chelsea Senior Center — our elders are vibrant individuals with unique stories, not the stereotypes society often assigns to older people. Too often, elders are portrayed as invisible, or all the same. ‘Wisdom of Our Elders’ proves that’s simply not true. These 22 portraits reveal the unique humor, strength, and wisdom that define our community members.”

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to explore the portraits and wisdom cards, and meet Browne and the elders.

The Chelsea City City Hall Gallery is located on the 2nd floor of Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, Massachusetts. Members can view the exhibit anytime City Hall is open.

City Hall Operating Hours:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This event is presented by the Chelsea Cultural Council (CCC). To learn more about the CCC, visit www.chelseama.gov/ccc. The collection was funded in part by the Chelsea Community Fund and the LCC.

About Kyle Browne

Kyle Browne is an interdisciplinary artist whose practice weaves together themes of nature, the feminine, and collective experience. Grounded in both studio and social practice, her work has been exhibited locally and nationally. She is also a creativity coach and educator, teaching at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Museum of Fine Arts, and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. She lives and works in Chelsea, MA.