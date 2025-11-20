State Grant to Help Fund Kayem Park

By Adam Swift

The city recently received a state grant to help pay for the renovation of Kayem Park at 248 Chestnut St.

“For this grant, the proposed scope of work at Kayem Park includes new playground equipment and rubber surfacing, a new splash pad and water fountain, more trees, lighting, and a shade trellis over picnic benches,” stated City Manager Fidel Maltez.

The state PARC (Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities) grant is a reimbursable grant of up to $425,000.

Maltez asked that the city council appropriate the cost of the project from the general stabilization fund with the expectation that it will be reimbursed through the grant.

The total estimated cost of the project is $825,000, with the council having previously appropriated $400,000 for it through the FY26 capital improvement plan, according to Maltez.

At Monday night’s meeting, the council moved the appropriation request to its ways and means subcommittee.

“Once completed, the new park space will serve our city’s youth, offer older residents a place to rest in the shade, mitigate heat and poor air quality, and increase the quality of life for residents in one of the densest areas of the city,” Maltez stated.

The city is expected to complete its design of the park improvements by June 1 of next year.

“The design process will include coordination with park users, neighborhood residents, and other stakeholders,” said Maltez. “Already, two public meetings have been convened, as part of the PARC grant application process, and the City has performed direct outreach to the neighborhood. We anticipate holding an additional public meeting to share the final design and construction schedule in 2026.”

Reconstruction of the playground will take place in Fiscal Year 2027, with a targeted completion date of June 1, 2027, according to the city manager.

“Prior to the commencement of construction, a public informational meeting will be held to inform residents about construction,” Maltez said.