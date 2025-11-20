ZBA Approves 12-unit Broadway Project

By Adam Swift

The Zoning Board of Appeals had a packed agenda at its November meeting last week, approving a special permit and variance for a proposed Broadway apartment building and denying the special permit and variance for a proposed two-family home on Madison Avenue.

The proposal for a 15-unit residential development from Treetop Investments, LLC for 816-818 Broadway had previously been before the ZBA and the planning board. Members of both boards raised concerns about the size of the project and the lack of larger units within the building.

The developers came back to both boards with a scaled down proposal of 12 units that increased the number of two-bedroom units.

The proposal approved by the ZBA calls for three one-bedroom units; six two-bedroom units with one bath; and three two-bedroom units with one bath. Two of the units will be marketed at affordable rates.

The entrance for the residential units will be on Eleanor Street.

“This structure would not be out of character for the neighborhood, and would make the most appropriate use of the lot,” said David Mindlin, the attorney for the project.

The ZBA voted 3-2 to grant a special permit and a variance for the construction of a new two-family home at 9 Madison Ave. by Usman Aslam. Four votes were needed for approval.

Several residents of the neighborhood raised concerns about parking, although there were six proposed off-street parking spots for the project. However, some neighbors said the needed curb cut could cut down on parking in the neighborhood, as well as noting that the two-family house would not match the nature of the predominantly single-family homes along Madison Avenue.

The same plans for the project cannot come before the ZBA for at least two years, however, a revised plan, such as a single-family home, could be submitted to the city.

In other business last week, the ZBA approved a special permit requested by Felipe’s Driving School for a driving school at 471 Eastern Ave.

The board also approved a request to build two additional residential units in the basement space at 83 Watts St.

The ZBA also opened the public hearing on a proposal to construct an addition and convert the property at 123 Washington Ave. from a funeral home into a nine-dwelling unit structure with two retail spaces.

Several ZBA members did raise some concerns about parking for the retail business spaces, depending upon the types of businesses that sign leases.

That project will be before the planning board for a recommendation on Nov. 18 before heading back to the ZBA for a potential vote on Dec. 9.

In other business, the ZBA approved a modification of an existing special permit at 157 Washington Ave. that will allow for the addition of two residential units on the third floor.

There were several letters of support for the modification, including one from City Councilor Tanairi Garcia noting the positive investments that property owner Madeline Garcia has made in the community.