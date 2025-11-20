City Manager Answers Parking Ticket Questions

By Adam Swift

City Manager Fidel Maltez provided an update on several parking issues to the city council this week.

Earlier this month, District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero filed a motion asking if the city has a searchable system for residents who have paid parking tickets with cash. He also filed a separate motion asking the city manager to provide an update on the number of parking tickets issued for vehicles parked illegally in the city.

“Our parking citation system is maintained in a modern database developed and owned by a company called Passport Parking,” stated Maltez.

Passport Parking is used by a number of communities in the state, including Salem, Boston, and Somerville.

“This modern platform allows us to make improvements to help our residents, including going to virtual residential stickers,” said Maltez. “Passport Parking tracks all transactions in the system, whether credit card, check, or cash is used to make a payment. The system is completely searchable, and we can check via license plate, address, or a person’s name.”

Residents can create an account with Passport Parking and track any violations they are issued, looking up the ticket number to see the status immediately. Maltez said the city clerk will add language on notices reminding residents of the system.

“Our Treasury Department has tight financial controls on cash payments,” according to Maltez. “Similar to a bank, a teller has to tie-out cash in her register every day. If there is more cash or less cash than the database expects, our Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer step in and figure out the issue that day before closing the books.”

Maltez added that all payments are logged into Munis, the citywide financial system. Every month, the treasurer and her team ensure that all payments received match each other through the reconciliation process.

“The entire process is very sensitive, and we take great care in ensuring that we have tight financial controls,” said Maltez. “These controls are part of our annual audit conducted by an external and professional firm.”

As for the parking violations request, Maltez informed the council that over the past 11 months, the city’s parking enforcement officers have issued a total of 80,430 citations.

“This includes violations such as residential permit violations, handicap parking spot violations, and many others,” said Maltez. “Of the total 80,430 citations issued, 32,334 citations, or 40%, were issued for residential parking permit violations. This means the team is issuing an average of 2,939 citations for resident parking permit violations per month.”

With the upcoming transition to digital residential parking permits, Maltez said he believes the parking enforcement team will be able to cover the city overnight at an even more efficient rate.