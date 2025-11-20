Officer Mark O’Connor Retires from Chelsea Police Department

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

Chelsea Police Officer Mark O’Connor.

The Chelsea Police Department recently announced the retirement of Officer Mark O’Connor, who served for over 21 years.

“Officer O’Connor has served the Chelsea Police Department with unwavering professionalism, dedication, and compassion,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “Throughout his career, Mark consistently treated every member of our community—and every colleague—with dignity and respect. His friendly demeanor, steady presence, and outgoing personality have defined his approach to policing and contributed greatly to his remarkable career at the CPD.”

Houghton said that before joining the Chelsea Police Department, Officer O’Connor’s commitment to service began long before his days in uniform in Chelsea.

“Mark proudly served our nation in both the United States Coast Guard (1983-1987) and the United States Air Force (2002-2007), demonstrating the same courage, integrity, and devotion to duty that he would later bring to this department,” Houghton said. “Officer O’Connor leaves behind a legacy of kindness, professionalism, and community-focused policing. His contributions have made the Chelsea Police Department stronger, and his positive influence will continue to be felt by those who had the privilege of serving alongside him.

“On behalf of the entire department, we thank Officer Mark O’Connor for his many years of faithful service and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”