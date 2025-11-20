Chelsea Awarded More than $7 Million through State’s Community One Stop for Growth Program

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has been awarded $7 million in state grants through the Commonwealth’s Community One Stop for Growth program, a competitive initiative that supports local economic development, housing, and community revitalization.

Chelsea received four grants in this funding round:

• $5 million from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program to fund utility upgrades at Park and Pearl Streets. These improvements will make the area more climate-resilient and development-ready, helping to attract new mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Downtown District.

• $800,000 from the HousingWorks Infrastructure Program to start the first phase of a geothermal energy system installation at the Veterans Home at Chelsea. Working with the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), the geothermal system will use underground pipes to heat and cool the buildings. This will lower energy costs and reduce pollution while keeping the residents comfortable year-round.

• $750,000 from Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to support water main infrastructure work at the Veterans Home at Chelsea.

• $500,000 from the Housing Choice Grant Program to plan the redevelopment of 115 Park Street. The site isn’t being used much right now, but the City plans to prepare it for new housing in the future.

“These grants represent a major vote of confidence in Chelsea’s approach to equitable development,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “By aligning local planning with state and private-sector investment, we’re transforming underutilized areas of our city into housing, jobs, and community amenities that serve residents across income levels.”

“These projects reflect the power of collaboration,” said Ben Cares, Director of Housing and Community Development. “Each one builds on years of planning and partnership – whether it’s introducing geothermal energy at the Veterans Home, preparing new housing sites, or upgrading infrastructure that will unlock future development.”

DPW Commissioner Cate Fox-Lent, who will oversee implementation of the MassWorks infrastructure project, emphasized the long-term importance of the Park and Pearl Street improvements. “This investment modernizes an aging section of Chelsea’s utility network and positions the area for new growth,” she said. “By upgrading our core infrastructure now, we’re laying the groundwork for both private investment and community benefit in the years ahead.”

The Community One Stop for Growth program streamlines access to multiple state funding sources, including MassWorks, HousingWorks Infrastructure, and Housing Choice, enabling communities to advance complex projects that strengthen local economies and improve quality of life.