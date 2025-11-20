“Faith & Blue” Bridges Connection between Police and Community

Special to the Record

Shown (above) Chelsea residents and police officers sit together during a Faith & Blue event at La Luz De Cristo in Chelsea on October 10, 2025.

A Chelsea police officer and K-9 spend time with Chelsea children at Revive Community Church’s Faith & Blue event on October 25, 2025.

The City of Chelsea and the Chelsea Police Department are thanking the seven local faith organizations that hosted community Faith & Blue events this October and November, opening their doors to bridge a connection between Chelsea community members and Chelsea police officers.

“Now in its second year, Chelsea’s Faith & Blue events are becoming a new tradition,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “These events strengthen community ties and enhance public safety and trust by facilitating engagement between law enforcement and our residents. We are grateful for the strong partnerships we have developed with our local faith organizations that opened their doors and their hearts to us this year.”

From October 2 through November 16, Chelsea residents joined City Manager Fidel Maltez, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton, Chelsea police officers at Faith & Blue events at AME Church; First Congregational Church; La Luz de Cristo; Revival Church; Revive Community Church; Saint Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church; and Temple Emmanuel, where a special Yom Kuppor event took place.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said, “Faith & Blue reminds us that policing is about more than law enforcement — it’s about compassion, understanding, and partnership. When we come together in faith, we break down barriers, heal divides, and strengthen the sense of unity that defines Chelsea.”

The City is looking for more places of worship to participate in future events. Faith organizations that want to learn more about participating in Chelsea’s 2026 Faith & Blue series can contact [email protected].

Testimonials from Chelsea’s Faith Organizations

“Faith & Blue has been a great opportunity to increase our relationship with our city Police Department and city leadership. Thanks to the efforts of our City Manager and Chief of Police, we get to see how our mission is so similar: serve others, Trust God in the process, and have faith in each other for the wellbeing of our community. This year has been very special as we have seen the love, compassion, and dedication of all the officers during hard times. We have all been strengthened by God through each and every single faith event. May God continue to bless our beautiful Chelsea.” – Pastor Keila Velez, United for Chelsea

“The Saint Luke’s-San Lucas Clergy and Lay Leadership, on behalf of our congregation, thank the City Management and Law enforcement for giving us the opportunity to host one of this year’s sessions of Faith and Blue at our church. We hope and pray that these gatherings, held annually throughout our City and Nation, where members of the community, along with law enforcement, city management and faith-based organizations gather to pray and talk to each other and to share nourishment, may be an inspiration for others to follow so that all may work together to strengthen our cities and strive for justice and peace, in accordance to what our God Almighty dreams for all of us.” – Reverend Edgar A. Gutiérrez-Duarte, Vicar, Saint Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church

“We are glad that we are a city that considers its churches as an important part of the people of the city. The Faith and Blue gatherings have helped us see more into the daily lives and struggles of the police, and we are blessed to have formed many personal and faith connections. It has been edifying for all of us.” – Pastor Ellen, First Congregational Chelsea

“I am deeply grateful for the spirit of unity and fellowship that brought together our community leaders, police chief, city manager, and residents of Chelsea. Events like these remind us that when faith communities and public servants partner in service—with integrity and a shared commitment to peace—we build stronger, safer neighborhoods for all. Here’s to continued collaboration that honors our city’s diverse spirit and God’s call to love our neighbors.” – Diego Netto, Lead Pastor, ReviveCommunity Church

Faith & Blue facilitates safer, more unified communities by fostering partnerships between law enforcement, residents, businesses, and faith-based organizations. This national initiative emphasizes the importance of community connections and aims to create an environment where everyone feels secure and included.