Chelsea Municipal Buildings to Close Early on Nov. 26 in Observance of Thanksgiving

Special to the Record

Chelsea municipal buildings, including City Hall, the Chelsea Public Library, and Chelsea Senior Center, will close early at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26, in observance of Thanksgiving. City Hall and the Senior Center will reopen on Friday, November 28, at 8 a.m. and the Library will open an hour later at 9 a.m. Chelsea’s public safety buildings will remain open.

In addition, there will be no curbside collection of trash and recycling on Thursday, November 27; as a result, there will be a one-day delay in collection for the remainder of the week.

There will also be no enforcement of the Residential Parking Program beginning Wednesday, November 26, at 2 p.m. through Friday, November 28, at 8 a.m. However, street sweeping will take place on Friday, November 28.

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said, “We’re grateful to every member of the Chelsea community and wish everyone of our residents a happy and safe Thanksgiving.”

Maltez decided to close the City’s buildings early again, as he did last year, to express gratitude for City staff and to ensure staff have enough time to travel, relax, and enjoy the holiday.