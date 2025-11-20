Funding Could Come for Study of New Fire Station

By Adam Swift

Funding could become available in Fiscal Year 2027 to begin a feasibility study for a new fire station in the city.

Earlier this month, District 6 City Councilor Giovanni Recupero requested an update from City Manager Fidel Maltez on the status of building an additional fire station in Chelsea.

“We deeply appreciate the City Council making a new fire station a priority,” said Maltez. “A new fire station began with making Engine 4 permanent for our City. Over the next two years, we will gradually increase staffing in our Fire Department to reach the required number of firefighters to staff this new engine sustainably.”

Maltez said he has met with the fire chief several times on the topic.

“In our FY2027 CIP (capital improvement plan), we have included funding to begin this journey,” said Maltez. “Similar to our dream of a community center, we should begin with a feasibility study that looks at properties that could house a new fire station. At the moment, the City of Chelsea does not have any properties that can be repurposed for a new station.”

The feasibility study will include a cost estimate that will help inform the city’s decisions as it moves forward with the possibility of opening an additional fire station, Maltez said.

Recupero thanked the city manager for looking into the issue.

“I hope that one day, the dream I have to have a new fire station will come, because that will make us safer,” said Recupero.

Recupero said that the waterfront side of his district along the waterfront and Marginal Street is more at risk because of the lack of a nearby fire station.

“It’s increasing all the time by apartments, and more people are moving into that side,” said Recupero. “It is the only side of the city that does not have a fire station. Everywhere else in the city has one except the waterfront side of my district, which is Marginal Street and the surrounding areas, so I would like to see at least one go there one day, if not in the near future, at least in the far future.”