Senator DiDomenico Honored by Loop Lab Media Arts Organization

Senator Sal DiDomenico received The Loop Lab’s 2025 Dream Award at their Loop Dreams event. DiDomenico secured funding for the Loop Lab in this year’s state budget to support their programs that empower youth to access careers in media arts through job training and paid internships.

“I am proud to support and help secure funding for this fantastic organization that works to amplify equality and inclusion in the media arts industry in my district and beyond,” said Senator DiDomenico.

Fueled by a passion for social justice and a belief in the transformative power of media arts, The Loop Lab is a non-profit organization started in 2017 with a clear mission: empowering youth towards careers in media arts. Each year The Loop Lab educates, secures employment and assists aspiring entrepreneurs in the media art and audio/visual sector throughout the Greater Boston region. They also pay wages for program alumnae while they are building their resumes, earning industry-approved credentials and learning long-lasting skills.