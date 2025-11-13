Chelsea Resident among those Arrested in Operation Firewall

Special to the Record

One Chelsea resident was arrested as a result of Operation Firewall, a three-day, statewide operation that occurred last week.

Developed by the State Police’s Division of Investigative Services, the Operation addresses the growing problem of possession, production, and sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), as well as child enticement and other illegal activity.

On Monday, State Police officials announced that over the course of three days, Operation Firewall resulted in arrests across 38 Massachusetts communities. Troopers executed 34 residential search warrants, seized 229 devices, and arrested 56 individuals ranging in age from 18 to 75. The defendants will face charges connected to child pornography, child enticement, as well as charges stemming from outstanding warrants for assault and battery of a child, rape of a child, and failure to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board.

Among the 56 people arrested was Orlando Bernier, 39, of Chelsea, for possession of child pornography.

“The Massachusetts State Police are working hard every day to keep our communities safe, especially our children,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Thank you to Colonel Noble, all of the troopers involved and our partners for their hard work to take these predators off the street.”

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said the Massachusetts State Police remain committed to investigating crimes against children and holding perpetrators accountable.

“Over several months, members of the State Police’s Division of Investigative Services used their training and skill to develop these cases,” said Noble. “I commend the Troopers for their hard work to overcome the evasive tactics of suspects and build a comprehensive operational plan to safely remove predators from our streets.”

Many child pornography investigations stem from the growing number of Cyber Tips the Department receives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding suspicious activity online, according to state police officials. Under federal law (United States Code Title 18, Chapter 110, § 2258A), electronic service providers are required to submit a Cyber Tip Line Report with NCMEC when they recognize dangerous behavior. Troopers assigned to the Cyber Crime Unit within Division of Investigative Services review Cyber Tips to determine if the associated content violates Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 272 § 29C (Possession of Child Pornography) and requires further investigation.

Since 2020, the number of Cyber Tips received by State Police has increased more than 270%. Last week alone, NCMEC reported 1,074 cyber tips for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Unit, according to the state police.

Officials stated that troopers also coordinate investigations through the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), one of more than 60 coordinated task forces across the country dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children. ICAC Task Force agencies are engaged in both proactive and reactive investigations, forensic examinations, and criminal prosecutions. By helping state and local agencies develop effective, sustainable responses to online child victimization, including responses to child sexual abuse images, the ICAC Program has increased law enforcement’s capacity to combat technology facilitated crimes against children at every level.