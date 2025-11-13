Senator DiDomenico Caps off STEM Week in Everett 

During STEM Week, Senator DiDomenico visited classrooms and spoke with students learning about science and labs at the Pioneer Charter School of Science in Everett. STEM Week in Massachusetts is focused on encouraging students of all ages to be curious and learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in school and at home.

DiDomenico remarked, “I had a wonderful time visiting classrooms and talking with these smart and thoughtful students alongside Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, Museum of Science President Tim Ritchie, and Rep. Joe McGonagle.”